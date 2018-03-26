HOLIDAY park operators showed a "flagrant disregard for procedures" as a maintenance man was briefly crushed under a 4.5 tonne caravan.

Park Resorts employee Keith Sofflett fortunately escaped with minor bruising after being crushed under the rear of a caravan while helping to re-site it with five other staff.

Three of those staff were new including maintenance manager Kevin Emerson, who had not been fully trained for the job at hand, Colchester magistrates heard.

The company admitted failing to discharge its general health, safety and welfare duty to an employee resulting in Mr Sofflett’s injury at Coopers Beach Holiday Park in East Mersea, in 2016.

Prosecutor Victoria Jepson said the relevant procedure notes had not been followed according to the company’s own health and safety policy and no risk assessment was carried out.

She added: “There was a flagrant disregard for procedures in the company.”

Mr Sofflett, 67, went underneath the caravan to free the fourth standing leg, which was stuck, while another person wound it up.

Ms Jepson said: “Before he came off, the caravan was lifted, and caused the back to crush him between the caravan and ground.

“He yelled he was underneath and the caravan was lowered so he could roll from underneath it.”

The driver should have waited for Mr Sofflett to give the all-clear before moving the caravan, Ms Jepson said, but nobody checked.

She added: “Mr Emerson didn’t possess the appropriate knowledge or understanding and proceeded without adequate safety measures or communication.”

However, mitigating solicitor Mark Balysz, said Mr Emerson had recently completed the company’s essential health and safety course including a module in moving and siting caravans, but also three of the employees involved in the move were fully trained.

However, he also highlighted a previous conviction against Park Resorts for a health and safety breach from 2008 when a tile fell from a ceiling on to a staff member’s head.

The company, which the court heard turns over in excess of £50 million, was fined £15,000.

It was this lack of previous convictions which led district judge John Woollard to reduce Park Resort’s fine yesterday from the £300,000 starting point to £200,000, which was reduced further to £133,000 for an early guilty plea.

Mr Balysz expressed the company’s “sincere regret”.

He said: “At its heart this case it about systems and procedures the company did have in place not been followed.

“This was a failure on the part of Mr Emerson to check on every corner of the caravan that it was clear before giving the direction to the towing driver that he could move off.”

He later added: “The person winding up the caravan is right next to Mr Sofflett. The minute he was caught, that was yelled to the person lifting the caravan and it was brought down.”

Although he was shaken, Mr Sofflett, who has worked there for 20 years, returned to work a few months later.

Park Resorts must also pay £8,200 in prosecution costs and a £125 statutory surcharge in full in 28 days.