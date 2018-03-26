TWO men have been jailed for a combined total of almost nine years for dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Clacton.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how officers from the North Operation Raptor team began an investigation into the Frankie "drugs line", which operated in Clacton in 2015.

The drug supply network, known as a county line, was believed to have been selling Class A drugs from various properties in Clacton.

The North Operation Raptor team executed a warrant at a property in Beaumont Avenue, Clacton, on August 13, 2015.

They arrested 27-year-old Jamel Bousbaa and seized cash, Class A drugs and mobile phones which were found to contain evidence linking him to the “Frankie” line and the supply of Class A drugs.

Officers continued investigating those involved in the drugs gang and on January 12 last year they arrested Regean Richards-Neville.

The 21-year-old was caught on CCTV purchasing a top-up voucher for the mobile phone used to run the “Frankie” line.

Richards-Neville was taken into custody where he was found to be hiding 45 wraps of heroin and 57 wraps of crack cocaine.

Officers executed another warrant at the home of Bousbaa’s relative in Barking on January 31, 2017.

They searched the property and seized the Class A drug cocaine and a knife.

The pair were both charged and Bousbaa, formerly of The Close, Beckenham, Kent, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and one count of conspiring to supply a Class A drug. He was jailed for five years and four months.

Richards-Neville of Robinson Road, Dagenham, admitted two counts of conspiring to supply a Class A drug and was jailed for three years and four months.

Following the sentencing, investigating officer PC Esther Talbot, of the North Operation Raptor team, said: “There was no doubt that Bousbaa and Richards-Neville were instrumental in running the Frankie county line supplying heroin and crack cocaine on the streets of Clacton.

“However, after a two-year investigation we were able to put both of them behind bars for a significant period of time as well as putting this county line out of business.

“Criminals may be under some illusion that they can come to our county and sell drugs on our streets, but they are very wrong. Operation Raptor will continue to proactively target these individuals and put them in prison where they belong.”

The pair were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, March 21.

Essex Police set up Operation Raptor teams to target those involved in drug and gang-related crime.

A county line is a network of dealers who transport drugs from urban areas, commonly London, into rural and coastal towns and home counties using a dedicated mobile number.

If you have information about drug or gang-related crime contact Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.