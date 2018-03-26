CLACTON Pier will be closed today while essential work is carried out as part of a £4million overhaul.

A large crane has been brought in to put roofing panels back on the main concourse.

Pier bosses said they felt that it was in the best interests of safety if only those who needed to be there were on site on Monday.

Pier director Billy Ball said it is very rare to close all parts of the pier, but the decision was taken in consultation with the contractors and the project management team.

"It was felt that it was the best way to complete this important task safely and so we can move forwards with the next stages of the development," he said.

"We apologise for an inconvenience this causes but we will be back open on Tuesday and then fully for the Easter break with all rides up and running."

It is anticipated that the pier’s main entrance will be open again in time for Easter.

The major scheme involves a new £500,000 adventure golf course, a £500,000 children's play area, coffee shop first floor dodgems - all of which will be open in July.

The remainder of the work will be completed early in 2019.