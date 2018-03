JEWELLERY was stolen after burglars ransacked a house.

Police are investigating following a burglary at an address in Sladburys Lane, Clacton which took place between 11am and 12.20pm on Friday, March 23.

Burglars ransacked the house and items including gold watches and pearl jewellery were stolen.

If you have any information please contact Clacton CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/39486/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.