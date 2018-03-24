A 14-year-old girl allegedly assaulted two police officers in Clacton.

She has been charged with three offences and remanded into custody for breaching her bail conditions.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Friday for possessing an offensive weapon after she was alleged to have been threatening members of the public in Clacton town centre with a glass and a plank of wood.

The girl is then alleged to have assaulted two Police Officers. She was also in breach of court bail conditions by being in the town and part of a group.

Inspector Darren Deex, of the Tendring Community Policing Team, said, “I know that retailers, residents and visitors of Clacton town centre are concerned regarding the behaviour of this group of youths.

"We are aware of numerous reports of dangerous cycling and quite frankly appalling behaviour towards innocent members of the public.

"I hope this sends a clear message that this behaviour won’t be tolerated. This arrest follows the arrest of a young male last week for possession of a knife and making threats - my team is absolutely committed to disrupting this group and preventing them from stopping people enjoying the town centre”.

The girl has been remanded in custody to attend court on Monday morning.