TWO men have been charged after police carried out an investigation into modern slavery.

Police executed a warrant in Clacton, at five different addresses, before 7am yesterday.

They included Key Road, Coronation Road, and Wellesley Road.

It follows concerns about the treatment of people working at a car wash in Wellesley Road.

Two men and a woman were arrested.

Bernard Leshi, 26, of Wellesley Road, Clacton and Saimir Leshi, 28, of Coronation Road, Clacton have both been charged with holding a person in slavery or servitude.

They’re both due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 26.

A 56 year-old woman has been released on bail until April 15.