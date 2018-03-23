NEW benches have been placed on a beach to help a police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in the Jaywick area.

The change was made by the Environment Agency and Tendring Council who hope it will stop the ongoing problem of vehicles driving on to the beach and putting the public at risk.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “Not only was this dangerous to the public enjoying the beach, but it was damaging vegetation which helps stabilise the beach and reduces flood risk.”

Instead of using down bollards, the Environment Agency said it would be more effective to install something which the community can use.

Council spokesman Paul Honeywood, who is responsible for the area, praised the public sector for listening to residents’ concerns.

He said: “My thanks go to both the Environment Agency for supporting this scheme, recognising our positive approach to regenerating Jaywick Sands and the particular challenges the area faces, and to the Jaywick Sands Community Forum for its ongoing work to drive improvements there.”