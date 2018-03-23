CLACTON MP Giles Watling has pledged to make the planet his priority ahead of World Wide Fund for Nature’s Earth Hour.

The global event, which tales place tonight, Saturday, March 24, from 8.30pm to 9.30pm, is aimed at highlighting efforts to protect the planet against the effects of climate change.

Lights around the world will go out for the hour and more than eight million people and 300 landmarks are expected to take part in the UK.

The WWF has called on politicians to show their commitment to tackling key environmental issues such as restoring wildlife, acting on climate change and ending plastic pollution by joining in.

Mr Watling pledged to use a reusable coffee cup and urged residents to get on board with Earth Hour.

He said: “WWF’s Earth Hour provides an opportunity to raise awareness of some of the biggest environmental challenges facing our generation.

“I hope by making this promise that I can encourage others to make a pledge too. Together we can make a difference.”