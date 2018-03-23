TEENAGE burglars made off with designer watches and more than £10,000 following a raid on a home in Clacton.

Two teenagers were spotted being dropped off by a small black Ford car in Horley Close before jumping over the back wall of a property.

The crooks then forced their way into the house before taking a five-figure sum of cash and two Michael Kors watches.

The pair then made off in the direction of Epsom Close.

Det Con Robert Dines, from Clacton CID, said: “We are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen this burglary take place or who may have seen the young men described leaving the scene.

“Additionally, if you have been offered a silver or gold Michael Kors watch in the past few weeks, then please get in touch.”

Scene - Horley Close​, Clacton

The driver of the car is described as a white man of slim build. He wore a pinky-red sweatshirt with jeans and is about 5ft 8ins tall.

One of the suspected burglars is described as being black, aged about 17 and of slim build.

He is about 5ft 8ins tall and had short, smartly cut hair. He wore a black bomber-style jacket with jeans and black trainers.

The other is white and aged about 18. He wore a grey hooded top with the hood up and had matching tracksuit bottoms, which were hanging down. He is about 5ft 10ins and was also of slim build.

Two men were arrested by police following the incident and have since been released under investigation.

The incident happened at about 10am on Friday, March 9, but details were not released by police until Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting reference number 42/32284/18.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.