IF you think your family has what it takes to beat ‘The Beast’ or the ‘Dark Destroyer’, ITV would love to hear from you.

Producers will soon be auditioning for the second series of The Family Chase which will be screened later this year.

The spin-off to week-day favourite The Chase, Bradley Walsh will also host the Saturday evening version of the show.

Bradley said: “Let four members of a family loose on The Chase and you get The Family Chase.

“What we quickly discovered was that families aren't frightened to say what they mean and mean what they say. Imagine anything you've said to your family whilst you're watching our show, in the privacy of your front room, well, these families take it into the studio.

“There’s none of the usual ‘just come back, we want you in the final chase’ it’s ‘if you go low, you can forget Christmas at my house’. If the Walsh family appeared as a team, that’s exactly what we'd say. There'd be no soft soaping that's for sure.

“I loved making The Family Chase, and with this twist on the format you'll love it, too.”

Each show features a different family trying to stay one step ahead of the chaser for the opportunity to win a cash pot worth thousands of pounds.

The four contestants each answer a series of general knowledge questions as they attempt to get their tactics right and make it into the final chase, where they will then face the chaser once again for the chance to walk away with the prize.

Chasers Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan will be doing their best to ensure they leave with nothing.

What you need to know if you want to apply