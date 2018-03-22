A CAMPAIGNER has lashed out at "premature" plans to provide access to two controversial new towns... despite the schemes not even being approved.

Two schemes, to link the A133 and A120 east of Colchester and to widen the A12 near to Marks Tey and create a new junction with the A120, have passed initial Government viability tests.

The full business cases for the £165 million projects are yet to be examined but council bosses are hopeful they too will be approved.

But Rosie Pearson, a spokeswoman for the Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (Cause) has accused both the Government and the three local authorities involved in building the new towns of "making up their minds long ago about the garden communities project".

She also warned plans to build a new junction for the A12 to meet a re-routed A120 would delay widening the A120 and dualling the A120.

She said: "They continue to ignore 8,500 people who signed a petition and thousands of responses to consultation after consultation.

"The independent planning inspector has not even finished examining the North Essex Garden Communities project to determine whether it is 'sound'.

"The first part of the examination uncovered numerous flaws, including lack of contingency, cost underestimates and huge mistakes in the viability appraisal.

"And yet despite this, our council leaders have decided to bid for money to move the A12 solely to support a bigger West Tey."

Mrs Pearson added: "This will delay the widening of the A12, and risks delaying the A120 dualling.

"Instead of 'infrastructure first', West Tey is now complicating and obstructing infrastructure delivery.

"West Tey is not about housing for local people or people on the housing waiting list. It is a vanity project.

"Some £100 million of taxpayers money will be poured down the drain simply to meet the aspirations of our political leaders when a bid could have instead sought funding for necessary rail or road improvements, affordable housing or healthcare."

The Government's announcement on Wednesday was widely welcomed by politicians.

Paul Smith, Colchester Council leader, said: “I’m absolutely delighted the Government has once again signalled its support for our work to deliver vital new jobs and Government housing targets in north Essex, and to enhance and maintain Colchester as a welcoming place for investment and business.

"While today’s announcement is a step towards the bids being successful, it is also testament to the commitment of this council and our partners to attract substantial new investment to help facilitate the infrastructure-first delivery of new garden communities in our area, as well as providing improved transport for the people of Colchester."

David Finch, leader of Essex County Council, said: “Housing is one of the biggest issues the nation faces and how we provide homes for the next generation is a challenge that we cannot avoid.

"However, simply building new housing estates is not the answer. We must build the right homes, in the right locations, with the right infrastructure, if we are to create real communities and inspire economic growth.”

Kevin Bentley, Essex County Council and councillor responsible for infrastructure and economic growth, added: “For our bids to be backed at the highest level of Government is proof that the council and its partners have the right vision for sustainable growth.

"We are confident we can produce compelling business cases to ensure Essex stands out at the next round of this competitive funding process.”