THE number of unemployed people in Tendring has increased to its highest level since last Spring.

Clacton Job Centre said the latest statistics show there were 2,235 people – 2.9 per cent - claiming out-of-work benefits in February.

The figure, up from 2,225 claimants in January, is the highest since last April.

Kate Bloom, customer services manage for Clacton Job Centre, said the slight increase reflects the national trend.

She added: “We have been actively helping with recruitment for holiday parks in February, so hopefully we will start to see success from that.”

Nationally, the employment rate reached a record high of 75.3 per cent.

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics show that 402,000 more people have moved into employment in the last year.