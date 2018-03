A FUNDRAISER is being staged to help Scouts from Clacton go to international jamborees.

The 5th Clacton group needs to raise more than £12,000 to send youngsters to world jamborees in North America and Australia next year.

They are holding a craft fair, including art, jewellery and baby goods, at the district Scout HQ in Valley Road this Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Admission is free and tables can be hired for £12.

Call Ashley Britton on 07715 287386 for more details.