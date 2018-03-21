PUPILS at an infant school in Clacton have enjoyed learning about different faiths in a week of special assemblies and workshops.

The multi-faith week was celebrated at Oakwood Infant and Nursery School beginning with an assembly about different faiths given by headteacher Kathy-Maguire-Egan.

It continued on Wednesday with an assembly on Buddhism.

Learning mentor Karen Warbis got the children involved to celebrate the faith by chanting and meditating.

Vibha Osbon, who runs ‘Workshops on Indian Themes’ visited Oakwood on the Thursday and Friday, teaching the youngsters different breathing techniques and speaking to them about yoga.

She also led an assembly where the pupils learned about Hinduism and the greeting “namaste”.

This was followed by a workshop for each class where she showed them statues from the Hindu religion and different god.