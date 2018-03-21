AN angry councillor has expressed concerns over the potential health risk of using ‘mosquito’ devices to deter antisocial behaviour in seaside resorts.

Frinton and Walton Town Council wants to install the equipment which emits a high-pitched buzzing like a mosquito to stop groups of youths gathering by seafront shelters.

But Vanda Watling criticised the anti-loitering devices at a town council meeting last week.

She claims the noise, which can only be heard by younger people, is a breach of their human rights and could damage people’s hearing and cause sickness and nausea.

The Tory councillor said: “I remain concerned that this has been forced through by the mayor’s casting vote, when all three Conservative ward councillors and many of our residents are seriously concerned about the ethics and ramifications of this installation.

“There are unanswered health risks and human rights issues that have not been considered, and we are being bulldozed into this scheme under the heading of a ‘trial period’, as if that makes it acceptable.

“One aspect I have yet to find out about, and I am sure it must be relevant, is the effects on wildlife, of which there is much along that stretch of greensward.

Fellow Conservative Nick Turner also said he was “totally against” herding young people in the Frinton and Walton area.

The NHS does say high-frequency ultrasound may damage people’s hearing and some people exposed to ultrasound at work have reported symptoms of nausea, dizziness, headaches, tiredness and sensations of ear pressure.

But the NHS says there is very little evidence about the effect of ultrasound on human health, either to show that it does or does not cause harm.

The town council has stressed the devices will only be switched on at certain times during the evening and will not have a large impact on the wider public.

Councillors who voted for the measure are confident the devices will reduce antisocial behaviour across Frinton and Walton.

At a previous meeting, deputy mayor Iris Johnson said youngsters in the area don’t respect the older generation and claimed action was needed to prevent further damage to property in Frinton following a spate of vandalism to shelters.