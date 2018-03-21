VOLUNTARY organisations across Tendring were given some well-deserved recognition at the annual High Sheriff’s Awards.

About 170 guests attended this year’s ceremony at Hylands House in Chelmsford where trophies, certificates and grants totalling £31,487 were presented by High Sheriff of Essex Simon Hall. Organisations from across Tendring won prizes recognising their positive impact on the local community.

St Osyth’s Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary received a High Sheriffs’ certificate which recognises the support and opportunities given to people on probation who volunteer their time.

The Clacton-based Lads Need Dads project received a £2,500 cash boost to help the support activities activities for boys without fathers.

Colchester and Tendring-based organisation Your Living Room also received a High Sheriffs’ certificate recognising the support they offer people with severe hoarding disorders.

Mr Hall said: “This county is blessed with some extraordinary organisations, wonderful people and very dedicated volunteers who are committed to tackling crime and social problems and supporting law and order.”