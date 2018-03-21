A BIG-HEARTED schoolboy has raised hundreds of pounds for a cancer charity by having his head shaved.

Reece Swift, 15, faced the clippers at Clacton Coastal Academy’s community centre.

Reece, who is a pupil at the school, raised £200 before he had all ten inches of hair lopped off.

About 25 of Reece’s friends and family joined him at the centre to cheer him on.

Reece, of Carisbrooke Avenue, Great Clacton, is sending all the money to Cancer Research UK.

He said: “I’ve always supported Cancer Research and so have all my family.

“I like my hair but it’s not that important.

When I went into to school afterwards everyone was staring at me because I looked so different.

“All my friends thought it was amazing and I didn’t mind because it raised a lot of money for a good cause.”

Dad Graham is proud of his son for taking on the challenge.

He said: “He was coming home from school with £10 notes from his mates and their parents who wanted to donate.”

Reece chose Cancer Research after his aunt Jet Calvert, who lives in New Zealand, was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

“Jet is my sister-in-law and she had the mastectomy last year,” said Graham “She had a number of different treatments, including chemotherapy.

“She had a terrible time but she’s in the clear now.”