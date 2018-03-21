A COMMUNITY of bikers are revving up their engines in memory of a pal who died in a tragic road accident.

Ronnie Sheehan was killed on March 22 last year when his motorbike was involved in a collision with a van on Marine Parade East in Clacton.

He died as a result of his injuries, aged just 36.

Bikers and friends, who meet at the Full Throttle Cafe on St Osyth Road in Clacton, are doing a memorial ride on the anniversary of his death.

They will be following Mr Sheehan’s last route to the scene of the crash site.

The group is due to leave the cafe around 7pm this evening.

At around 7.50pm they will be letting off lanterns in Mr Sheehan’s memory on the greensward near where he died.