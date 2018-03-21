DOG owners have been warned to keep an eye on their pets potentially harmful palm oil was washed up on Tendring beaches.

Blocks of palm oil have been swept ashore in Walton and Clacton and dog owner Marilyn Robinson wants to warn other dog walkers of the dangers it may pose.

Palm oil, which is an edible vegetable oil, is not poisonous to dogs, but can have a laxative effect and can cause sickness, diarrhoea, dehydration and, in extreme cases, pancreatitis.

Mrs Robinson, who owns two ten-month-old dogs, said her husband noticed the palm oil on Clacton beach on Tuesday morning.

“The palm oil is coming from the Caribbean and if people know it’s on the beach they’ll know not to take their dogs down there.

“People should know about it because it’s also appeared in Walton and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

Tendring Council spokesman Will Lodge said: “Our team received a report of a lump of palm oil washed up on Clacton beach, near Lancaster Gardens, last Thursday and removed it the same day.

“We have subsequently received reports of lumps of fat washing ashore in Walton and Clacton which our hit team of cleaners are due to remove as a priority, having regard to the tide times.

“We would urge pet owners to keep an eye on their animals.”

Palm oil can be reported to the council on 01255 686868.