CONTROVERSIAL plans for a “minor” extension to a garage will go all the way to a planning committee for a decision after incurring the wrath of councillors.

The homeowner wants to extend the existing garage at his home in Poplar Way, Kirby Cross.

The application will go before councillors after being referred to Tendring Council’s planning committee by Hamford ward councillor Anne Davis because of the proposal’s “impact on neighbouring privacy”.

She claimed the proposal is “out of character with surrounding area.

Frinton and Walton Town Council has recommended the application for refusal and it also received three letters of objection to the plans.

A report by planning officers, who are recommending the application for approval, said: “As the proposal seeks to infill the existing canopy adjacent to the garage, it will not involve any increase to the roof-line or overall footprint of the property.

“The scale of the proposed extension is minor.”

A decision on the proposals is expected to be made by Tendring Council’s planning committee on March 28.