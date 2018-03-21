A FORMER straw barn in Thorpe could be used as a new bus depot.

Strutt and Parker Farms has applied for a change of use for the barn and redundant agricultural land at Valley Farm in Golden Lane.

The depot would be used by Tendring Travel, which has operated in the village for a number of years .

A report says the depot, which would be a base for 16 vehicles, would not have a major impact on highway safety.

It added: “The business provides a valuable local service for school pupils and private individuals, and generates local employment – and all from the diversification of an otherwise redundant agricultural site.”

The use would involves Buses would be parked on hardstanding around the former straw barn, which includes a small office for administration support.

Most bus movements will be from 6am until 8.30am and 3pm until 7.30pm.

The site would be used as a base for 15 members of staff.

A decision on the application is expected to be made by Tendring Council by May 3.