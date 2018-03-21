APPRENTICES and council staff were awarded for their hard work and dedication at a special event in Clacton.

All of the 48 apprentices – including some long-serving staff at Tendring Council – were given a certificate in recognition of their work in the past 12 months, while qualifications and certificates of merit were also awarded by Debianne Messanger, the council’s work-based learning manager .

Among those recognised was Lily Etherington, who was named as learner of the year by the Career Track team for her commitment and achievements.

Lynn Lee was also rewarded for her work as a supervisor and supporting people on Career Track.