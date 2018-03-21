TRIBUTES have been paid to a former Fleet Street photographer who set up his own picture agency.

Stan Thickbroom, from Clacton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 1, aged 78.

Stan left his career as a photographer for the Daily Sketch to move to Clacton in 1965, working as a delivery driver and freelance photographer for the Clacton Gazette – then known as the East Essex Gazette.

He started his own photographic business – Clacton Picture Agency – based in Old Road, in 1967.

Wife Janice said her husband was a family man and a well-respected photographer.

She said: “Over many successful years, Stan expanded his business to Colchester and took photographs of hundreds of happy couples on their wedding day and at the peak of his business completed over 550 weddings in one year.

“Other aspects of Stan’s photographic business was being involved with the local newspaper, promoting features such as the Bonny Baby Contest, the Working Girl of the Week and Miss Anglia.

“CPA was also the first photographic company to produce proof photographs of couples’ weddings back to their receptions within three hours, which was a revolutionary idea at the time.”

Stan had a passion for martial arts and became a third Dan black belt in the 1980s and started up his own karate school, teaching many students his own style of self-defence.

After selling his photographic business, Stan focussed on one of his other qualifications in the haulage business, spending a couple of years travelling Europe and as far as Russia.

During the next few years, he returned to his photographic roots and opened up a new business in Holland-on Sea with Janice, called Stan Thickbroom Photography.

He continued to take wedding photographs for the second and third generation of families that he had dealt with over the years.

His family said he never lost his love for making it a special occasion for the couples on their wedding day.

Arthritis forced Stan into retirement and in his later years he suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, which prevented him from continuing his love of photography.

Stan leaves wife Janice, five children,18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

His funeral will take place at St James’ Church, Clacton, on Wednesday, April 4, at 11.30am.

All that knew him are welcome to attend.