GILES Watling has joined forces with Cold Feet actress Fay Ripley to call for more support for people living with a terminal illness.

The Clacton MP joined the long-term Marie Curie supporter and nurses Victoria Shodeko and Victoria Oluwalogbon at a parliamentary event to launch of the Great Daffodil Appeal.

The appeal is Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign and sees daffodil pins sold in shops across the country.

Mr Watling pledged his support to the appeal and called on residents to do the same.

He said: “It was great to join Marie Curie to help launch the Great Daffodil Appeal which is their biggest annual fundraising campaign.

“The money raised will help the charity be there for more people living with any terminal illness, providing them and their loved ones with vital care and support at the most difficult time of their lives.

“I fully support this appeal, and I hope that more people than ever will give a donation and wear the iconic yellow flower.”

Fay Ripley, who is best known for her role in hit ITV series Cold Feet, added: “Chances are, we all know someone who’s been affected by a terminal illness, so it’s absolutely crucial that families have the care and support they need at such a difficult time.

“I hope that as many people as possible wear a daffodil this March and understand that in doing so, they are making a huge difference for people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones.”

For more about the appeal go to mariecurie.org.uk.