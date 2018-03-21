CONCERNED councillors have put forward a motion stating England’s first-ever stage rally on closed public roads is not welcome in Tendring.

Tendring Council leaders last week said they welcomed the Corbeau Seats Rally, which was described as a “fantastic opportunity for the area”.

The rally will see drivers compete against the clock on a series of timed tests across the district on April 22.

The event has been sanctioned by the Motor Sport Association, Essex County Council and Tendring Council, which said it has been “behind the event from the off”.

But some district councillors are angry that they have not been given a say.

Great Oakley councillor Mike Bush said residents are unhappy about the plans and has put forward a motion to the council stating it does not endorse motor rally events.

He said: “Motor rally events are recognised as perilous activities, which continue to claim lives of both experienced and accomplished drivers and spectators, even with stringent safety and security measures in place.

“This council demonstrates intolerance for speeding and advocates considerate safe driving in our towns and villages.

“To support staged road motor rally and unregulated high-speed racing events in the Tendring would conflict with the overarching ethos of this council and expose the residents and spectators to unprecedented risks.

“Many of the rural roads within the district are renowned accident blackspots experiencing far too many fatalities and serious collisions.

“These events could create a legacy of carnage in their wake and the probability of encouraging future adrenalin-fuelled aspiring racers to test their racing skills with potential fatal consequences.”

Mr Bush’s motion calls on council leader Neil Stock to confirm that Tendring does not support or endorse the rally. It will be debated at a council meeting at Clacton Town Hall on March 27.

It is understood opponents could protest outside the meeting.

Resident Mary Nolan (pictured), from Stones Green, will also ask what the authority is doing to protect properties from damage.