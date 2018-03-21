PATIENTS are being reminded to order their prescriptions in time for Easter.

Health bosses say the Easter holiday period can be a very busy time for NHS services.

GPs say ordering and collecting repeat prescriptions in good time ensures patients keep well and could also help keep staff free to deal with life-threatening emergencies.

Clacton GP Dr Prashant Arora said: “There are tens of thousands of people with long-term health conditions in the Tendring area and we would like them to stay healthy and enjoy their Easter break.

“We don’t want people to run out of their medication, become poorly and have to spend part of the bank holiday ill.

“It can be hard in the busy run-up to a break to find time to look after yourself, but it’s really important that you think about your health and get your repeat prescriptions in on time.”

Patients should check all their medications to make sure that they have a reasonable supply which will last over the bank holiday period.

It is likely that Tuesday, April 3, will be a busy day for GP surgeries following the Easter break, so patients are advised to make sure that they have enough medication to last them until towards the end of the week.