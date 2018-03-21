AN egg-stra special delivery of 50 Easter eggs has been donated by Clacton Pier to help boost the spirits of children in hospital.

Clacton RNLI volunteers will be taking a clutch of chocolate eggs to various sites including Colchester General, Clacton and Harwich Minor Injury Units, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, and East Anglian Children’s Hospices, this weekend.

The annual appeal, which is now in its ninth year, sees eggs and presents to deliver to poorly youngsters in hospital.

Helmsman Tim Sutton came up with the idea for the appeal after seeing his own daughter Amy spend the holidays away from home while she received treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The team will travel around 300 miles in a minibus leant by Tendring Community Transport and with fuel supplied by Andrew Snell.

Pier director Billy Ball said that the pier works closely with the RNLI during the year and wanted to support the cause.

“It’s a great idea and will hopefully put smiles on the faces of hundreds of children who are either in hospital or a hospice over the Easter period,” he said.

“It will let the youngsters and their families know that people are thinking about them and wishing them well.”

Mr Sutton says he hopes to have around 2,000 eggs in total to be distributed at the weekend.

“I cannot thank all those who have contributed enough for their kindness and it looks as though we will have a record amount of eggs this year,” he added.