X FACTOR and Dancing on Ice star Ray Quinn has pulled out from starring in this year’s Clacton’s Princes Theatre pantomime.

Preparations were already underway for Peter Pan, which is being produced by Polka Dot Pantomimes, this Christmas.

Last week, the theatre announced that Quinn - who first appeared in the Liverpool soap Brookside before being named as the runner-up to Leona Lewis in the X Factor - would take centre stage.

Quinn went on to win Dancing On Ice in 2009 and was crowned Champion of Champions in the 2014 series.

The theatre has now announced that Quinn will no longer be able to perform.

It said it is due to circumstances beyond the control of both the Tendring Council-run Theatre and Polka Dot Pantomimes.

A replacement star will be announced in due course.

A statement from Quinn’s management company said: “It is with regret that due to circumstances beyond management control Ray Quinn will not be performing in the role of Peter Pan at the Princes Theatre.

“We would like to extend our appreciation to Polka Dot Pantomimes, the Princes Theatre and their customers for their understanding in regards to this situation and wish Polka Dot all the best at securing a new Peter Pan for panto this coming Christmas."

Mick Skeels, Tendring Council cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said he was disappointed, but was confident Polka Dot Pantomimes would find a "stellar replacement".

“This is of course very unfortunate news for both the theatre and Polka Dot, but I would like to wish Ray all the best," he said.

“In the meantime, Polka Dot are back to the drawing board in their hunt for a celebrity to take the role of Peter Pan, and as soon as this role has been cast we will make an announcement.”

Quinn is currently on the Dancing On Ice live tour, and this summer will play the lead in the musical tour of Summer Holiday, playing Don – the role made famous by Sir Cliff Richard in the 1960s film of the same name.