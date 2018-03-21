WORK is finally set to start on a £1.5million scheme to build new homes as part of the long-awaited regeneration of Jaywick.

The Brooklands area is officially listed as the most deprived place in the country and it is hoped that building new homes will help with the renaissance of the former resort.

Tendring Council workers have now begun clearing a site in Lotus Way in preparation for the new homes.

The council announced last May that preparations would soon start after work to remove reptiles from the site had been carried out, but it is understood that cold weather prevented the animals from being collected earlier.

Jaywick resident Gill Elkins, who is also a member of the Jaywick Forum, welcomed the project as the start of the village’s regeneration.

“They had to wait for temperatures to get above 10C before they could collect the reptiles,” she said.

“We understand the hold-up, but it has been frustrating for everybody – work could have started months ago.

“The works will make a big difference to people because they will finally be able to see things happening.

“We have been waiting a very long time for this – it’s been quite a while since we were told spades would be in the ground.

“Previous masterplans have not been support by the people of Jaywick, but this time it is different – the council has worked with us.”

The new homes will be built on part of 30 hectares of land which has been bought by the council for the regeneration of the area, although no specific plans have yet been outlined for the rest of the site.

The council also hopes the project will help stimulate further investment from private developers.

Paul Honeywood, councillor responsible for housing and Jaywick, said: “Tendring Council, working with local residents, is bringing the change Jaywick needs.

“This area has lots of potential and by building these homes Tendring Council is leading the way.

“We hope that by leading by example more developers and businesses will see that Jaywick is on the up and work together to improve the lives of people in Jaywick.”

Five of the new three-storey properties will be starter homes, sold at a discount, and five will be council homes for local residents in Jaywick.

Due to the risk of flooding in Jaywick, bedrooms and living areas will be on the upper two floors of the properties, with a car port or garage on the ground floor.

Clearance work was due to be finished on Friday.

Infrastructure works will then be carried out before building begins.

It is hoped the homes will be completed by the end of the year.