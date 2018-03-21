Snow could be returning to Essex in time for Easter.

The Essex Weather Centre has warned that there is a high chance that snow and the cold weather could return.

The current cold snap ends in the next couple of days but there is a high chance of cold and snow returning for the Easter period based upon latest model data and Met Office guidance. — Essex Weather Centre (@EssexWeather) March 18, 2018

The snow has only just melted from roads after a light dusting at the weekend, and there was also a heavier snow fall earlier in the month.

There is even a chance of a "White Easter".

The Met Office has forecast: "The Easter weekend is still too far away to be confident with any details.

"The most likely scenario currently is a spell of colder than average weather, with increased likelihood of overnight frosts, and a greater than normal chance of snow, especially in the north."