THE heartbroken family of a worker who was crushed to death on an industrial site has welcomed a call by Essex’s coroner for action to prevent further deaths.

Dad-of-four David Green, 32, from Little Clacton, died in October 2016 when the dumper truck he was driving overturned at Rose Builders’ Summer Park development in Lawford.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination ruled the cause of death as a bleed on the brain and a skull fracture.

Mr Green was not wearing a seatbelt and a jury inquest concluded his death was accidental.

Following the tragedy, Mr Green’s family launched a campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of not wearing hard hats and seatbelts when operating machinery on building sites.

Essex senior coroner, Caroline Beasley-Murray, this week published a report raising concerns over the death of Mr Green.

She also called on Manningtree-based Rose Builders to improve safety measures.

Ms Beasley-Murray said: “In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken.

“There did not appear to be a safe system of work in operation on the site, there seemed to be a widespread practice of employees not wearing the seatbelts provided with the vehicles and there seemed to be an inadequate system of checking whether or not employees were wearing seatbelts in the course of their work.”

Mr Green’s widow Jade welcomed the report.

Solicitor Martin Maginn, from R James Hutcheon Solicitors, said: “Mrs Green very sadly accepts these comments will not bring her husband and the father of her four children back.

“But she believes that if these comments prevent even one other death in the workplace and one other family avoids the pain that she has been and is still going through, then her fight has been worthwhile.”

Rose Builders must respond to the report by stating what actions it is taking.

A spokesman for the firm said: “David Green was a respected and valued member of staff.

"His tragic and unexpected death has had a profound effect on everyone at Rose Builders.

"The company’s thoughts have been and remain with his family and friends.

"Rose Builders has been sent a copy of the Coroner’s report and is in the process of responding to the matters raised."