A DECISION on council bosses’ plans to axe two sheltered housing schemes in Tendring will be made today.

Tendring Council is set to shut both the Spendells housing scheme, in Walton, and Honeycroft, in Lawford.

Both sites were built in the early Sixties and have proved to be unpopular for years because of their shared facilities and design.

The council says residents have either moved already or are in the process of taking up new accommodation following a consultation in November.

The final decision is expected to be rubber-stamped at a meeting today.

Head of housing Tim Clarke said: “The consultation responses indicate that there is an acceptance that both schemes are no longer viable or fit for purpose and there is support from residents for closing them.

“Therefore, it is proposed that the Spendells House and Honeycroft schemes should be closed.”

The move will save the council £139,000 a year.