CLACTON’S Royal Hotel will remain open after being taken over by a new company.

The historic hotel in Marine Parade East – which had been part-empty for more than a decade – was reopened alongside the Souvlaki Bar and Grill, American Diner and Milkshake Bar last year.

But after less than a year of trading The Royal Hotel Complex Ltd, which ran the business, went into liquidation.

London-based licensed insolvency firm Alexander Lawson Jacobs was appointed to oversee the liquidation on February 2.

Manager Savva Kounis said the site has been taken over by Essex Hotels Ltd.

He added that the site will remain open and that there were no redundancies, but declined to comment further.

Last year Mr Kounis told the Gazette the site was the right location for a new diner.

“It’s right on the seafront which is a great position there and I think it will do well,” he said.

During peak season, it was estimated the site would help to employ 25 people.

Alexander Lawson Jacobs declined to comment.