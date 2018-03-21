WORKERS in Tendring need a 108 per cent pay rise to afford a mortgage, according to the National Housing Federation.

The federation’s Home Truths report revealed the average home in the district now costs £225,451, which is nine times the average salary of £24,794.

The average income required for an 80 per cent mortgage would be more than £51,500.

The federation said the difference makes home ownership impossible for many in the district.

The report added that the cost of renting privately has added pressure on people’s income and that average monthly rents now stand at £661, swallowing up around 32 per cent of private renters’ income.

About 22 per cent of people on housing benefit are in work, but unable to afford their rent.

Ciaran Tully, of the National Housing Federation, said: “The housing market has seen a relentless rise in the gap between house prices and people’s salaries and Tendring is no exception.

“Attaining a mortgage is increasingly unrealistic and private sector rents make saving up that bit more difficult “As this year’s Home Truths report shows, it is more important than ever for the sector to be able to deliver homes that are truly affordable.

“If we want to get serious about ending the housing crisis, we need to start looking at unlocking more land so we can build homes faster.”

The report says 1,786 too few homes were built in Tendring between 2012 and 2016. In Colchester, the average house price is £270,320, while the average wage is £26,515.