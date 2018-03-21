THE tragic death of a 20-year-old man who collapsed in the street remains unexplained after an inquest was unable to find the cause.

Hayden Hills, of Elm Grove, Clacton, was found dead in Cambridge Road on October 5 last year.

Emergency services were called just after 8am to reports that a man was unconscious and not breathing.

Pathologist Dr Benjamin Swift recorded the medical cause of death as “unascertained”.

Speaking at this week’s inquest, Dr Swift said: “The body was found in cardiac arrest face down with injuries to his face.

“There were changes to the body which confirms he had been lying for a period of time.

“Samples were taken for toxicology and the reports indicated he was previously exposed to cannabis and cocaine.

“It is not clear to say he was experiencing the effects at the time of his death. There was evidence of a small quantity of the drugs in his system, but they were not at toxic or overdose levels.”

He said Hayden could have inherited a heart abnormality causing sudden arrhythmic death syndrome.

He added: “In conclusion there was no evidence of third party assault to his death.”

Hayden’s father and aunt attended the coroner’s court with four other family members.

Dr Swift added: “Unfortunately we don’t have the answers to everything, that is why we have indicated a heart disease as a possibility.

“We have ruled out trauma, toxicology, and what it means is the cause of death is likely to be a natural cause.”

Det Insp Sharon Wyatt confirmed the death was not suspicious.

Essex coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said: “I am going to put the cause of death as an open conclusion as there is not enough evidence.”

She told his family: “Hayden was clearly much loved and I hope you will be able to look back on these happy, positive memories.”