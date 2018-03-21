A CARE home is inviting members of the community to help celebrate World Poetry Day.

Residents at Silversprings care home, in Thorrington, are getting involved with the annual event which celebrates literature, reading and writing.

The home is opening its doors to the public for a morning of word play and rhyme on March 21.

Residents will also be reading their favourite poems and literature aloud.

Staff invited the Poetrywivenhoe group to share their favourite poems while encouraging residents to pen their own short verses.

Home manager Donna Cousins said: “Poems and limericks are something that we have all grown up with and most people will have a favourite that they can recall from their younger years.

"“For older people living with dementia, somebody reading aloud to them – whether it be a poem or short story – can have many therapeutic benefits.

“Poetry is a great way to express emotions and memories, and writing your own verses is an enjoyable activity for all the family.”

Members of the public can join residents from 10.30am.

For more information,call David Martins on 01206 807551.