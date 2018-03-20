A GRIEVING family quizzed a doctor on why their 20-year-old son died.

Hayden Hills was found dead in a garden of a house in Cambridge Road in Clacton.

Emergency services had been called just after 8am on October 5 last year to reports a man was unconscious, not breathing and had facial injuries.

Pathologist Dr Benjamin Swift recorded the medical cause of Hayden’s death as unascertained.

Speaking at the inquest hearing yesterday, Dr Swift said: “The body was found in cardiac arrest face down with injuries to his face.

“There were changes to the body which confirms he had been lying for a period of time.

“Samples were taken for toxicology and the reports indicated he was previously exposed to cannabis and cocaine.

“It is not clear to say he was experiencing the effects at the time of his death.

“There was evidence of a small quantity of the drugs in his system but they were not at toxic or overdose levels.”

He said Hayden, of Elm Grove, Clacton, could have inherited a heart abnormality referred to a sudden arrhythmic death syndrome.

He added: “In conclusion, there was no evidence of third party assault to his death.

Members of Hayden’s family attended the hearing in Chelmsford yesterday.

Chris Hills, Hayden’s father, asked Dr Swift: “You are not ascertaining one one way or the other the cause of death?”

Dr Swift responded: “Unfortunately, we don’t have the answers to everything that is why we have indicated a heart disease as a possibility.

“We have ruled out trauma, toxicology and what it means is the cause of death is likely to be a natural cause.”

Det Insp Sharon Wyatt confirmed Hayden’s death was not being treated as suspicious and said there was no evidence of foul play.

She said: “If evidence was to come to light that would be something we would investigate.”

Essex coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said: “I am going to put the cause of death as open conclusion as there is not enough evidence.

“Hayden was clearly much-loved and reading all about him, I hope you will be able to look back on these happy, positive memories.”