A MENTAL health trust has set up a helpline following allegations staff gave patients illegal drugs and engaged in sexual relationships with them.

The claims centre around the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust which runs acute mental health inpatient units in Turner Road, Colchester, and across south Essex.

The trust has launched an inquiry into allegations Class A drugs had been taken on to secure, locked wards.

In a BBC report, relatives and patients alleged drugs were rife at some of the mental health units run by the trust.

The mum of one patient said her daughter was able to obtain drugs while she was on a locked ward and had to be taken to the accident and emergency department as a result.

She said: “There was no investigation. It was more seen as a misbehaviour on the part of my daughter rather than an issue the trust was dealing with.”

Another patient at the trust said she had been offered drugs with staff aware of this. and when cannabis was being smoked.

The trust is also facing new allegations of patients engaging in sexual relationships with staff.

It has said it follows national guidance in its investigations.

An Essex Police spokesman said none of the allegations had been reported to it but patients and relatives are urged to come forward with information.

An EPUT spokesperson said it takes its duty of care “very seriously” and has set up a special helpline for any patients or relatives who may be affected by issues.

The spokesman said as soon as an allegation surrounding drugs was brought to its attention it opened a formal investigation.

She added: “We are required to abide by strict confidentiality rules and not allowed to comment on individual cases.

“We take concerns raised with us seriously and they are investigated as safeguarding incidents and reported to the police if appropriate.

“If an allegation of sexual misconduct was made against a member of EPUT staff, we would follow the national and local safeguarding guidance on investigating and reporting it.”

Since April 2017, there have been 13 reports of possible inappropriate sexual contact between patients recorded on its reporting system.

The spokeswoman added: “These will have been investigated in line with the relevant Trust policies and range from alleged inappropriate touching on dementia wards through to allegations of physical sexual assault.”

Of these 13 reported incidents four were referred to the police.

The helpline number is 01268 739182.