AN inspirational teenager whose launched her own autism awareness crusade has been named a young ambassador of the year.

Charlie Latimer Camilleri, 16, got through to the national final of the Young Ambassador of the 21st Century competition.

The competition is run by Lions groups across the country to recognise young people actively involved in the welfare of their community.

Charlie, from Clacton, is autistic and goes to Market Field School in Elmstead.

She is a mentor for youngsters at the 1st Clacton Guides where she has been a member for five years.

Charlie also sells Remembrance Day poppies and launched her own project to raise awareness and understanding of autism.

Clacton Lions put her forward for the young ambassador competition.

She won the local round of the competition and then the East Anglian regional final.

Charlie travelled to Dudley, in the West Midlands, with mum Sally to take part in the national final which included a whole weekend of activities against another 11 winners from other districts.

Although Charlie did not win, she was awarded a trophy and a cheque for £500 towards her autism project.

Sally said: "Charlie has been getting involved with the multi-schools council which is breaking down people's perceptions so people can see past disability.

"It's putting the word out there.

"Charlie has started with autism because she knows all about it. It's been her life but she also wants to raise awareness about other disabilities."

Charlie and twin sister Paris were both diagnosed with autism when they were just two and a half years old.

Paris's autism turned out to be more severe than her sister's as the twins grew up.

Sally said: "When they were little they were so much alike but they have gone down separate paths and the gap now is vast.

"You wouldn't know Charlie is autistic, but with Paris you know straight away.

"If you tell Paris your birthday she will tell you the day you were born on and she won't forget it – that's her little talent."

Sally says it can be tough for families with autistic children because other people don't always understand.

"As a parent it upsets me because autism is a blind disability," she said.

"You just see the child – there is no deformity. If Paris has a meltdown, people just see a child having a tantrum and as a parent you feel like everyone is looking at you.

"So it is good that Charlie is getting the world out there so people can understand.

"There are no words to describe how proud I am of them both.

"And if Charlie can give a little bit of support to anyone then that is a fantastic thing she is doing.

"She wants to get her message out there."