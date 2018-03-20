A RECORD number of Essex residents have signed up to save money on their energy bills with the Essex Energy Switch.

More than 8.000 homes will be taking part in the scheme this year after green energy supplier So Energy won the right to provide electricity and gas to those who signed up.

So Energy, the first eco-friendly provider to win an energy switch auction since its launch, is promising 100 per cent renewable electricity to switchers and residents still have until March 27 to sign up.

Cllr David Finch, Leader of Essex County Council, said: “Almost 6,000 residents answered the call to join the collective energy switch, proving that people power can really make a difference in securing cheaper deals from energy suppliers.

“Now that we know the electricity on offer comes from 100 per cent renewable sources, we have a fantastic opportunity to sign up and create a greener Essex.

“So Energy has deals with electricity generators across Great Britain who provide Ofgem regulated renewable energy guarantees. Customers can even have their say on where the energy is sourced from, whether it be solar, wind, hydro, biomass or tidal.”

The Essex Energy Switch has already saved thousands of Essex people more than £2,297,539 from the past five switches, with many saving over £250 a year.

Everyone who registers will receive a personalised offer which details how much they could save by switching to the winning provider, or cheaper tariff.

But there is no obligation for people to take up the offer.

Cllr Finch added: “Paying over the odds for your electric and gas is not fair, so I hope people take advantage of the Essex Energy Switch. It’s a safe and easy way to save money in which we take all the hassle out of switching.”

To register visit www.essex.gov.uk/energyswitch or call 0800 0488285.

If you don’t have access to the internet, you can ask a relative, friend of neighbour to help because registrations can be made using their email address. One email address can be used up to five times to register for the scheme.

If you’re not connected to the mains gas supply it is still possible to save money on heating oil by joining the Rural Community Council of Essex (RCCE) community oil buying scheme https://www.essexrcc.org.uk/Oil_Buying_Scheme.aspx

If you registered last year, you will still have to register for this round.