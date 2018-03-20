Huge delays are building on the M25 after a lorry overturned - and traffic will remain slow for some time.

Lanes one and two of the motorway are closed between J26 and J27 of the M25 anticlockwise while recovery work takes place.

A lorry and a car were in collision last night - with police closing the road until 2am this morning.

Two women were sadly pronounced dead at the scene and a 10-year-old child has suffered life-threatening injuries.

There are currently delays of about one hour and almost five miles of congestion.

The recovery is expected to take between four and five hours to be completed.