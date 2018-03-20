Huge delays are building on the M25 after a lorry overturned - and traffic will remain slow for some time.
Lanes one and two of the motorway are closed between J26 and J27 of the M25 anticlockwise while recovery work takes place.
A lorry and a car were in collision last night - with police closing the road until 2am this morning.
Two women were sadly pronounced dead at the scene and a 10-year-old child has suffered life-threatening injuries.
There are currently delays of about one hour and almost five miles of congestion.
The recovery is expected to take between four and five hours to be completed.
Standstill traffic all around Waltham Abbey this morning following the serious #m25 crash earlier.— ↪ Lorraine ↩ (@yogawoman) March 20, 2018
Access to Epping via upshire is clear but lorry on its side is visible on this route. Avoid Epping forest/Woodridden Hill to and from the Abbey. pic.twitter.com/qOkvgoy45A
