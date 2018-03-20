A COUNCIL'S online planning page has stopped working.

Tendring Council's public planning access on it's website, which allows residents to search and view planning applications and decisions stopped working on Monday.

Currently, the only way to view applications is at the council's office in Weeley until the fault is fixed.

A Tendring Council spokesman said: “Work is ongoing with our third party suppliers to get Public Access back up and running as quickly as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused in the meantime, and would like to remind people they can view planning applications at our Weeley offices should they wish to do so.”