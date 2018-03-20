A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a van got stuck in mud.
Police were called to the scene at a caravan site in Jaywick early this morning.
Officers from the Clacton Local Policing Team found a white Renault van had become stuck in mud.
A spokesman said: "Officers were called to Jaywick to reports of a male who appeared drunk and had got his van stuck in the mud.
"When officers arrived the driver was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle."
The man is currently in police custody and is due to be questioned.
