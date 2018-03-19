CHARITY bosses want youngsters to speak out against discrimination after it was revealed more than 150 hate crimes were recorded in Essex against children last year.

Childline - a counselling service run by the NSPCC - is launching a new Understand Me campaign amid fears children are suffering in silence because of bullying, verbal abuse, cyber bullying and racist name calling of of the colour of their skin, religious beliefs or accent.

Figures obtained by the NSPCC from Essex Police show there were 156 hate crimes recorded against children in the county last year, up from 102 in the previous 12 months.

Nationally there was a 14 per cent increase in hate crimes against children in one year, with 5,349 hate crimes with a racial, religious or faith- based element in 2016/17.

Bosses at Childline say the number of counselling sessions they run about racial and faith based bullying spike after terror attacks - including a 33 per cent rise after the Westminster attack in March last year.

Some youngsters said they had resorted to self harm, and felt isolated and withdrawn because of the bullying.

One 11-year-old girl said: “Everyone at school hates me, they call me names like 'paki' and say I'm a terrorist.

"They bully me because of the way that I dress, I don't want to wear my headscarf to school anymore because it makes me stand out, but I could never tell my parents that.

"I just want to make friends at school and for people to like me, but it's really hard when I feel like an outsider.”

NSPCC CEO Peter Wanless said: “It’s heartbreaking to think that some children are targeted by bullies because of their race, culture or nationality.

"Racist jokes and negative stereotyping can be hurtful and leave young people feeling isolated and ashamed of who they are or where they are from.

“Our Understand Me campaign aims to reach out to all children who are experiencing racial or faith based bullying and make sure they know that they are not alone.

"No child should suffer in silence and anyone being targeted must be supported to tell someone and ask for help.”

Dame Esther Rantzen, President of Childline said: “Bullying of any kind is vile, but targeting someone because of the colour of their skin, religious beliefs or their accent is simply unacceptable. Children are taking on board prejudices around race and religion in society and trading them as playground insults, with extremely harmful results.

“Young people should be encouraged to be proud of who they are. Racial bullying can be hard to cope with but young people need to know they don’t have to carry this burden alone. Childline is here for all young people and talking to someone might help them find a way to deal with the situation.”

Any child worried about bullying can call Childline on 0800 11 11. Any adult who is concerned about a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0800 800 5000.