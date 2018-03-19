CONTROVERSIAL plans to build a KFC drive-thru next to a historic cottage have been backed by council planners.

Similar plans for the Ipswich Road site, in Colchester, were refused in 2013 with a Government planning inspector citing the “inappropriate” impact on the area.

But fresh proposals now look set to get the green light from Tendring Council.

In a report due to go before councillors next week, it states: “The sole reason for the dismissal of the planning appeal [in 2013] relating to the application was that the proposal was considered to significantly harm the living conditions of the occupants of Lion and Lamb Cottage, due to the noise and disturbance associated with the day-today operations of the proposed development.

“It is important to note that whilst the description of the 2012 proposals is similar to what is now proposed, both the site area and layout, as well as the positioning of the proposed building, are now significantly different to the earlier applications.

“In officer’s view, the relocation of the restaurant unit, the re-configuration of the parking layout and the provision of a robust landscaping buffer is considered to overcome the planning inspector’s previous concerns.”

It adds: “The development proposal is considered to be sequentially preferable and would not have an adverse impact upon the health and vibrancy of Colchester town centre.

“The proposals are found to be acceptable in terms of their impact on the character and appearance of the local area.

“The impact of the proposals in terms of noise, light and odour pollution on nearby residents and hotel users have been fully assessed in conjunction with the council’s environmental health officers, and are considered to be acceptable and would not have a significant adverse impact on residential amenity.”

Although the site falls in the Tendring Council boundary, Colchester Council bosses have urged their counterparts to refused the application.

In a statement, the authority said: “This scheme will result in numerous vehicle movements close to the neighbouring dwelling.

“The access road and parking area forms an L-shape around the neighbours’ garden which will result in situations of noise from car movements and car door opening and closing close to the neighbours windows and private amenity area, including their sitting out area.”

They also say the planned 6am to 11pm opening times will “encroach into the neighbouring resident’s sleep time every day of the year”.

The council said granting permission for the site would see Tendring Council lose a planned 14 homes, which had previously been on the cards for the site.