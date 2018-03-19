MEN in balaclavas forced their way into a home an threatened the occupants in an aggravated burglary.

Police are appealing for information about the incident happened in Dovercourt, on Saturday, March 17.

Three men forced entry into a home in Laurel Avenue and threatened the occupants shortly after 9pm.

One man was described as being around 5ft tall and was wearing a red jacket, black trousers and a black scarf.

The second man was described as wearing a black balaclava, a dark jacket over a black hooded top, dark trousers and white and red trainers.

The third man was described as being around 5ft 8 ins tall, of a stocky build and was wearing a black balaclava with all dark clothing.

All three men, who were described as being white and believed to be in their late 30s, left the house having stolen a mobile phone, an item of jewellery and a bag.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "No one was seriously injured during the incident and we believed this burglary was targeted.

"Witnesses or anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time are ask to contact Ds Tim Coyles on 101, quoting incident 1014 of March 17.

"Alternatively contact the Crimestoppers charity completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information."