THE trainline between Clacton and Colchester reopened in time for rush hour today following four days of non-stop emergency repairs after a landslip.

Trains were cancelled from Thursday until Sunday due to the landslip between Alresford and Great Bentley.

The landslip, close to Thorrington, caused extensive damage to the railway line.

The track bed was washed away making it unsafe to run any services between Thorpe and Colchester.

Network Rail engineers pumped away the water and repaired the embankment, track and signalling systems.

The work was completed on Sunday night, ready for a full service on Monday.

Further work will take place over the next few weeks to prevent any future issues in this area.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said: “Our engineers have worked non-stop since Thursday to carry out the extensive repairs that were required so services can safely return to normal.

"I’d like to apologise for the disruption last week and thank passengers for their patience while we made the repairs.

"We are carrying out an investigation into what caused the landslip and will carry out any further works as necessary to prevent any reoccurrence.”

Engineers - Network Rail workers carrying out repairs

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: "Sorry to customers who inconvenienced by disruption caused by the landslip.

"We appreciate Network Rail's speed at completing all of the necessary repairs in time for the Monday morning rush hour."