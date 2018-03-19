A 65-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with drink driving after police spotted a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.

Officers from the Harwich local policing team were on their way to Frinton when they came across the car on Saturday night.

A spokesman for Tendring police said the Rover 75 was found in Frinton Road, Frinton.

He added: "Officers were on their way to a routine enquiry in Frinton Road when their attention was drawn to a vehicle stopped in the middle of the carriageway.

"A member of the public had already stopped fearing the driver was unwell and in need of medical assistance."

But after investigating the situation, police arrested the 65-year-old driver on suspicion of being three times over the drink drive limit.

The man, from the Tendring district, was charged with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle, and will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 25.