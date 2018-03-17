Highways England and the Met Office are warning people to only drive is absolutely necessary with more snow and high winds forecast tonight.

The Met Office has upped its warning to amber ahead of the forecast for tonight and into tomorrow morning.

A statement from the authorities warns that showers are expected to merge into a more prolonged spell of snow this evening and overnight.

This will be accompanied by 30-40 mph gusts, making snow accumulations variable across the area.

While 2-5 cm are to be expected quite widely across the SE, Hertforshire and Essex, the M20, M25 South and A3 up to Guildford could receive up to 10 cm.

The statement continues: "Motorists are advised to avoid travelling if possible and the latest weather forecast should be considered before embarking on journeys.

"Highways England, in conjunction with the Met Office are strongly advising that travel in these areas is likely to be extended or even disrupted. Road users should heed messages on the overhead signs and listen for radio updates. Further information can be found by visiting http://www.highways.gov.uk/traffic or calling the Highways England Information Line on 0300 123 5000.

"Road users are advised to take extra care and avoid, if at all possible, these areas during the Severe Weather Alert."