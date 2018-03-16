Tomorrow is St Patrick's Day when around the world people will be donning green, wearing shamrocks and celebrating everything that is Irish.

St Patrick's Day is a global celebration of Irish culture on or around March 17.

It particularly remembers St Patrick, one of Ireland's patron saints, who ministered Christianity in Ireland during the fifth century.

He was a Christian missionary given credited with converting Ireland to Christianity in the AD 400s.

There are a lot of legends about his life, but most centre on him being kidnapper by Irish raiders and taken as a slave to Gaelic Ireland.

Here he worked as a shepherd for six years, finding God and being told by Him to flee to coast, where a ship would be waiting to take him home.

After making his way home, Patrick went on to become a priest.

He studied at monasteries on the continent and was eventually ordained a priest and then a bishop.

Pope Celestine I commissioned Patrick to be an apostle to Ireland and he began converting the non-Christian's who lived in Ireland.

Thousands came into the Church under his direction. He accomplished all these activities in less than 30 years, during which time the whole island nation of Ireland was converted.

Towards the end of his life, he wrote Confessions, in which he gives a record of his life and mission.

He died on March 17, 461, of natural causes. He is buried in Downpatrick in present-day Northern Ireland.